16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law
Problem 11.66a
A thin string is wrapped around a cylindrical hoop of radius R and mass M (Fig. 11–46). One end of the string is fixed, and the hoop is allowed to fall vertically, starting from rest, as the string unwinds.
(a) Determine the angular momentum of the hoop about its cm as a function of time.
<IMAGE>
