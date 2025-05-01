A uniform board is pivoted at one end. Four forces of equal magnitude are applied at different points and angles: Force A is applied perpendicular to the board at its far end, Force B is applied at the midpoint at a 45 ° angle to the board, Force C is applied parallel to the board at its far end, and Force D is applied perpendicular to the board at its midpoint. Which force exerts the largest magnitude torque on the board?