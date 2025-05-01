A seesaw is balanced on a fulcrum at its center. Child A with mass m A 1 sits at a distance d A 1 to the left of the fulcrum, and Child B with mass m B 2 sits at a distance d B 2 to the right. If m A 1 × d A 1 > m B 2 × d B 2 , in what direction will the seesaw rotate?