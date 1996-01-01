31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
5:04 minutes
Problem 31f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A series ac circuit contains a 250-Ω resistor, a 15-mH inductor, a 3.5-μF capacitor, and an ac power source of voltage amplitude 45 V operating at an angular frequency of 360 rad/s.(a) What is the power factor of this circuit?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Power in AC Circuits with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos