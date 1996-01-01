31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
Problem 31e
An L-R-C series circuit is connected to a 120-Hz ac source that has V_rms = 80.0 V. The circuit has a resistance of 75.0 Ω and an impedance at this frequency of 105 Ω. What average power is delivered to the circuit by the source?
