Table of contents
- 0. Math Review31m
- 1. Intro to Physics Units1h 29m
- 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics3h 56m
- Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement13m
- Average Velocity32m
- Intro to Acceleration7m
- Position-Time Graphs & Velocity26m
- Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs22m
- Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration5m
- Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs15m
- Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs10m
- Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs10m
- Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs11m
- Kinematics Equations37m
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall19m
- Catch/Overtake Problems23m
- 3. Vectors2h 43m
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars1m
- Introduction to Vectors7m
- Adding Vectors Graphically22m
- Vector Composition & Decomposition11m
- Adding Vectors by Components13m
- Trig Review24m
- Unit Vectors15m
- Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)12m
- Calculating Dot Product Using Components12m
- Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)23m
- Calculating Cross Product Using Components17m
- 4. 2D Kinematics1h 42m
- 5. Projectile Motion3h 6m
- 6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)3h 22m
- 7. Friction, Inclines, Systems2h 44m
- 8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation7h 26m
- Uniform Circular Motion7m
- Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion20m
- Centripetal Forces15m
- Vertical Centripetal Forces10m
- Flat Curves9m
- Banked Curves10m
- Newton's Law of Gravity30m
- Gravitational Forces in 2D25m
- Acceleration Due to Gravity13m
- Satellite Motion: Intro5m
- Satellite Motion: Speed & Period35m
- Geosynchronous Orbits15m
- Overview of Kepler's Laws5m
- Kepler's First Law11m
- Kepler's Third Law16m
- Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits15m
- Gravitational Potential Energy21m
- Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses17m
- Escape Velocity21m
- Energy of Circular Orbits23m
- Energy of Elliptical Orbits36m
- Black Holes16m
- Gravitational Force Inside the Earth13m
- Mass Distribution with Calculus45m
- 9. Work & Energy1h 59m
- 10. Conservation of Energy2h 54m
- Intro to Energy Types3m
- Gravitational Potential Energy10m
- Intro to Conservation of Energy32m
- Energy with Non-Conservative Forces20m
- Springs & Elastic Potential Energy19m
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy13m
- Motion Along Curved Paths4m
- Rollercoaster Problems13m
- Pendulum Problems13m
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)24m
- Force & Potential Energy18m
- 11. Momentum & Impulse3h 40m
- Intro to Momentum11m
- Intro to Impulse14m
- Impulse with Variable Forces12m
- Intro to Conservation of Momentum17m
- Push-Away Problems19m
- Types of Collisions4m
- Completely Inelastic Collisions28m
- Adding Mass to a Moving System8m
- Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)26m
- Ballistic Pendulum14m
- Collisions with Springs13m
- Elastic Collisions24m
- How to Identify the Type of Collision9m
- Intro to Center of Mass15m
- 12. Rotational Kinematics2h 59m
- 13. Rotational Inertia & Energy7h 4m
- More Conservation of Energy Problems54m
- Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion45m
- Parallel Axis Theorem13m
- Intro to Moment of Inertia28m
- Moment of Inertia via Integration18m
- Moment of Inertia of Systems23m
- Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution10m
- Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy16m
- Energy of Rolling Motion18m
- Types of Motion & Energy24m
- Conservation of Energy with Rotation35m
- Torque with Kinematic Equations56m
- Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions50m
- Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion27m
- 14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics2h 5m
- 15. Rotational Equilibrium3h 39m
- 16. Angular Momentum3h 6m
- Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool18m
- Conservation of Angular Momentum46m
- Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law10m
- Intro to Angular Collisions15m
- Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc23m
- Spinning on String of Variable Length20m
- Angular Collisions with Linear Motion8m
- Intro to Angular Momentum15m
- Angular Momentum of a Point Mass21m
- Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion7m
- 17. Periodic Motion2h 9m
- 18. Waves & Sound3h 40m
- Intro to Waves11m
- Velocity of Transverse Waves21m
- Velocity of Longitudinal Waves11m
- Wave Functions31m
- Phase Constant14m
- Average Power of Waves on Strings10m
- Wave Intensity19m
- Sound Intensity13m
- Wave Interference8m
- Superposition of Wave Functions3m
- Standing Waves30m
- Standing Wave Functions14m
- Standing Sound Waves12m
- Beats8m
- The Doppler Effect7m
- 19. Fluid Mechanics4h 27m
- 20. Heat and Temperature3h 7m
- Temperature16m
- Linear Thermal Expansion14m
- Volume Thermal Expansion14m
- Moles and Avogadro's Number14m
- Specific Heat & Temperature Changes12m
- Latent Heat & Phase Changes16m
- Intro to Calorimetry21m
- Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes15m
- Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes9m
- Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points6m
- Heat Transfer44m
- 21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases1h 50m
- 22. The First Law of Thermodynamics1h 26m
- 23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics3h 11m
- 24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law3h 42m
- 25. Electric Potential1h 51m
- 26. Capacitors & Dielectrics2h 2m
- 27. Resistors & DC Circuits3h 8m
- 28. Magnetic Fields and Forces2h 23m
- 29. Sources of Magnetic Field2h 30m
- Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges10m
- Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents27m
- Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents12m
- Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges9m
- Magnetic Field Produced by Loops andSolenoids42m
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids12m
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)18m
- Ampere's Law (Calculus)17m
- 30. Induction and Inductance3h 38m
- 31. Alternating Current2h 37m
- Alternating Voltages and Currents18m
- RMS Current and Voltage9m
- Phasors20m
- Resistors in AC Circuits9m
- Phasors for Resistors7m
- Capacitors in AC Circuits16m
- Phasors for Capacitors8m
- Inductors in AC Circuits13m
- Phasors for Inductors7m
- Impedance in AC Circuits18m
- Series LRC Circuits11m
- Resonance in Series LRC Circuits10m
- Power in AC Circuits5m
- 32. Electromagnetic Waves2h 14m
- 33. Geometric Optics2h 57m
- 34. Wave Optics1h 15m
- 35. Special Relativity2h 10m
17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Simple Harmonic Motion
Problem 39
Textbook Question
For the ground level of a harmonic oscillator, . Do a similar analysis for an excited level that has quantum number . How does the uncertainty product depend on ?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the uncertainty principle: \( \Delta x \Delta p_x \geq \frac{\hbar}{2} \). For the ground state of a quantum harmonic oscillator, the uncertainty product \( \Delta x \Delta p_x \) is exactly \( \frac{\hbar}{2} \). For excited states, we need to analyze how the uncertainties in position and momentum change with the quantum number \( n \).
The wavefunctions of a quantum harmonic oscillator are described by Hermite polynomials multiplied by a Gaussian envelope. The quantum number \( n \) determines the energy level \( E_n = \left(n + \frac{1}{2}\right) \hbar \omega \), where \( \omega \) is the angular frequency of the oscillator. As \( n \) increases, the wavefunction spreads out, leading to larger uncertainties in position \( \Delta x \).
The position uncertainty \( \Delta x \) can be estimated from the spatial extent of the wavefunction. For higher \( n \), the wavefunction's spread increases approximately as \( \sqrt{n} \), so \( \Delta x \propto \sqrt{n} \).
The momentum uncertainty \( \Delta p_x \) is related to the position uncertainty by the oscillator's energy. Since \( E_n = \frac{1}{2} m \omega^2 (\Delta x)^2 + \frac{1}{2} \frac{(\Delta p_x)^2}{m} \), and \( E_n \propto n \), it follows that \( \Delta p_x \propto \sqrt{n} \) as well.
Combining the dependencies of \( \Delta x \) and \( \Delta p_x \) on \( n \), the uncertainty product becomes \( \Delta x \Delta p_x \propto n \). Thus, the uncertainty product increases linearly with the quantum number \( n \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Harmonic Oscillator
A harmonic oscillator is a system that experiences a restoring force proportional to the displacement from its equilibrium position. In quantum mechanics, it is described by quantized energy levels, where the ground state corresponds to the lowest energy level. The behavior of a harmonic oscillator is fundamental in understanding various physical systems, including molecular vibrations and quantum fields.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
The Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle states that certain pairs of physical properties, like position (∆x) and momentum (∆p_x), cannot be simultaneously measured with arbitrary precision. Specifically, the product of the uncertainties in these measurements is bounded by ħ/2, where ħ is the reduced Planck's constant. This principle highlights the intrinsic limitations of measurement in quantum mechanics and is crucial for understanding the behavior of quantum systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
14:47
Diffraction with Huygen's Principle
Quantum Number n
The quantum number n is a non-negative integer that quantizes the energy levels of a quantum system, such as a harmonic oscillator. Each value of n corresponds to a specific energy level, with higher values indicating higher energy states. The dependence of the uncertainty product ∆x∆p_x on n reflects how the spatial and momentum uncertainties change as the system transitions between different energy levels, illustrating the wave-particle duality of quantum mechanics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:19
Moles & Avogadro's Number
