Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Harmonic Oscillator A harmonic oscillator is a system that experiences a restoring force proportional to the displacement from its equilibrium position. In quantum mechanics, it is described by quantized energy levels, where the ground state corresponds to the lowest energy level. The behavior of a harmonic oscillator is fundamental in understanding various physical systems, including molecular vibrations and quantum fields. Recommended video: Guided course 07:52 07:52 Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums

Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle The Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle states that certain pairs of physical properties, like position (∆x) and momentum (∆p_x), cannot be simultaneously measured with arbitrary precision. Specifically, the product of the uncertainties in these measurements is bounded by ħ/2, where ħ is the reduced Planck's constant. This principle highlights the intrinsic limitations of measurement in quantum mechanics and is crucial for understanding the behavior of quantum systems. Recommended video: Guided course 14:47 14:47 Diffraction with Huygen's Principle