Quantum Harmonic Oscillator The quantum harmonic oscillator is a fundamental model in quantum mechanics that describes a particle subject to a restoring force proportional to its displacement from an equilibrium position. This model is crucial for understanding systems like electrons in potential wells, where the energy levels are quantized and can be calculated using specific formulas.

Energy Levels In quantum mechanics, energy levels refer to the discrete values of energy that a quantum system, such as an electron in a harmonic potential well, can occupy. For a harmonic oscillator, these energy levels are given by the formula E_n = (n + 1/2)ħω, where n is a non-negative integer, ħ is the reduced Planck's constant, and ω is the angular frequency of the oscillator.