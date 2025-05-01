Understand that Newton's law of gravity is a specific mathematical formula that calculates the gravitational force between two masses. This formula is given by \(F = G \frac{m_1 m_2}{r^2}\), where \(F\) is the gravitational force, \(G\) is the gravitational constant, \(m_1\) and \(m_2\) are the masses, and \(r\) is the distance between their centers.