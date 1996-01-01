1. Intro to Physics Units
Noah's ark was ordered to be 300 cubits long, 50 cubits wide, and 30 cubits high. The cubit was a unit of measure equal to the length of a human forearm, elbow to the tip of the longest finger. Express the dimensions of Noah's ark in meters, and estimate its volume (m³) .
