1. Intro to Physics Units
Unit Conversions
Problem 64
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An angstrom (symbol Å) is a unit of length, defined as 10-10, which is on the order of the diameter of an atom. How many nanometers are in 1.0 angstrom?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
13
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Unit Conversions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos