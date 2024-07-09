Communications satellites are placed in circular orbits where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 10^7 m (approximately 22,00 miles) . Astronomical data are inside the back cover of the book (c) What is the weight of a 2000 kg satellite in a geosynchronous orbit?