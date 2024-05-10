30. Induction and Inductance
Self Inductance
Problem 30.9
(II) A coil has 3.25-Ω resistance and 440-mH inductance. If the current is 3.00 A and is increasing at a rate of 3.15 A/s, what is the potential difference across the coil at this moment?
