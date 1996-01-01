3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
(II) Three vectors are shown in Fig. 3–41. Their magnitudes are given in arbitrary units. Determine the sum of the three vectors. Give the resultant in terms of (a) components, (b) magnitude and angle with the +𝓍 axis.
<IMAGE>
