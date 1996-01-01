(II) Figure 3–39 shows two vectors, A (→ above A) and B (→ above B) , whose magnitudes are A = 6.8 units and B = 5.5 units. Determine C (→ above C) if

(a) C(→ above C) = A (→ above A) + B (→ above B) ,

<IMAGE>