Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Physics15. Rotational EquilibriumCenter of Mass & Simple Balance
Multiple Choice

A 70 kg, 1.90 m man doing push-ups holds himself in place making 20° with the floor, as shown. His feet and arms are, respectively, 1.15 m below and 0.4 m above from his center of mass. You may model him as a thin, long board, and assume his arms and feet are perpendicular to the floor. How much force does the floor apply to each of his hands? (Use g=10 m/s2.) 

BONUS:How much force does the floor apply to each of his feet?

1:22m

Watch next

Master Center of Mass & Simple Balance with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
04:37
Centre/Center of Mass and Balance
Re: cOg Mission
93
08:33
Centre of Mass and Stability - Different Objects - GCSE Physics
GCSE Physics Ninja
282
05:44
Center of Mass and Stability
North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics
171
10:22
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
Patrick Ford
461
2
3
02:09
Balance and the Center of Mass
Paul Nord
108
20:02
Center of Mass and Balance
Zahi Haddad
189
12:43
Biomechanics - Centre of Mass and Stability
Rich
251
10:23
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
Clutch Prep
89
09:42
Non-Uniform Mass Distributions (Find Center of Mass)
Patrick Ford
405
1
1
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.