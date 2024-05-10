27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Problem 25.82
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 100-W, 120-V incandescent lightbulb has a resistance of 12 Ω when cold (20°C) and 150 Ω when on (hot). Calculate its power consumption
(a) at the instant it is turned on, and
(b) after a few moments when it is hot.
Verified Solution
