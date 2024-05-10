27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
5:00 minutes
Problem 25.84
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In an automobile, the system voltage varies from about 12 V when the car is off to about 13.8 V when the car is on and the car’s generator (or “alternator”) is in operation, a difference of 15%. By what percentage does the power delivered to the headlights vary as the voltage changes from 12 V to 13.8 V? Assume the headlight resistance remains constant.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos