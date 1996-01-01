33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
9:04 minutes
Problem 35c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A beam of white light enters a transparent material. Wavelengths for which the index of refraction is n are refracted at angle θ₂. Wavelengths for which the index of refraction is n + δn, where δn << n, are refracted at angle θ₂ + δθ. b. A beam of white light is incident on a piece of glass at 30°. Deep violet light is refracted 0.28° more than deep red light. The index of refraction for deep red light is known to be 1.552. What is the index of refraction for deep violet light?
Verified Solution
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice