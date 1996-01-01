33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
A hydrogen discharge lamp emits light with two prominent wavelengths: 656 nm (red) and 486 nm (blue). The light enters a flint-glass prism perpendicular to one face and then refracts through the hypotenuse back into the air. The angle between these two faces is 35°. b. What is the angle (in degrees) between the red and blue light as it leaves the prism?
