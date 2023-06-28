Skip to main content
Physics5. Projectile MotionIntro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
You are watching an archery tournament when you start wondering how fast an arrow is shot from the bow. Remembering your physics, you ask one of the archers to shoot an arrow parallel to the ground. You find the arrow stuck in the ground 60 m away, making a 30° angle with the ground. How fast was the arrow shot?

