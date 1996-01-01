25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
Problem 25
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The electric potential in a region of space is given by V=V₀[(x²+2y²)/(0.10 m)²], where V₀ is a constant. A proton released from rest at (x, y)=(20 cm, 0 cm) reaches the origin with a speed of 7.5×10^5 m/s . b. At what value of y on the y-axis should a He+ ion (charge +e, mass 4 u) be released from rest to reach the origin with the same speed?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos