25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
4:27 minutes
Problem 25{
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Living cells 'pump' singly ionized sodium ions, Na+, from the inside of the cell to the outside to maintain a membrane potential ΔVₘₑₘbᵣₐₙₑ=Vᵢₙ−Vₒᵤₜ=−70 mV. It is called pumping because work must be done to move a positive ion from the negative inside of the cell to the positive outside, and it must go on continuously because sodium ions 'leak' back through the cell wall by diffusion. b. At rest, the human body uses energy at the rate of approximately 100 W to maintain basic metabolic functions. It has been estimated that 20% of this energy is used to operate the sodium pumps of the body. Estimate—to one significant figure—the number of sodium ions pumped per second.
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos