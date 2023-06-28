Skip to main content
Physics3. VectorsAdding Vectors Graphically
Problem 3
b. Use geometry and trigonometry to determine the magnitude and direction of G = E＋F.

5:06m

Watch next

Master Adding Vectors Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
03:41
Vector Addition (Graphically) Physics Lesson for high school
Physicshelp Canada
247
05:06
Adding Vectors Graphically
Patrick Ford
1377
13
3
02:11
Adding 3 Vectors
Patrick Ford
819
12
1
05:58
Subtracting Vectors Graphically
Patrick Ford
990
10
1
05:02
Adding Multiples of Vectors
Patrick Ford
701
11
2
03:55
Vector Graphical Subtraction
Jennifer Cash
80
1
04:08
Vector Graphical Addition
Jennifer Cash
93
