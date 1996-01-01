2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs
7:48 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Write a short description of the motion of a real object for which FIGURE EX1.20 would be a realistic position-versus-time graph.
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos