21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
4:47 minutes
Problem 20h
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Dust particles are ≈ 10 μm in diameter. They are pulverized rock, with p ≈ 2500 kg/m³. If you treat dust as an ideal gas, what is the rms speed of a dust particle at 20℃?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Root-Mean-Square Speed of Ideal Gases with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos