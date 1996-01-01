21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
A cylinder contains gas at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a number density of 4.2 x 10²⁵ m⁻³. The rms speed of the atoms is 660 m/s. Identify the gas.
