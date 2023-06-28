A compact car has a mass of 1200 kg. Assume that the car has one spring on each wheel, that the springs are identical, and that the mass is equally distributed over the four springs.
b. What will be the car's oscillation frequency while carrying four 70 kg passengers?
3m
