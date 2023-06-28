Skip to main content
Physics12. Rotational KinematicsConverting Between Linear & Rotational
Problem 4a
Flywheels—rapidly rotating disks—are widely used in industry for storing energy. They are spun up slowly when extra energy is available, then decelerate quickly when needed to supply a boost of energy. A 20-cm-diameter rotor made of advanced materials can spin at 100,000 rpm. a. What is the speed of a point on the rim of this rotor?

