Compact Disc. A compact disc (CD) stores music in a coded pattern of tiny pits 10^-7 m deep. The pits are arranged in a track that spirals outward toward the rim of the disc; the inner and outer radii of this spiral are 25.0 mm and 58.0 mm, respectively. As the disc spins inside a CD player, the track is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. (c) What is the average angular acceleration of a maximumduration CD during its 74.0-min playing time? Take the direction of rotation of the disc to be positive.
