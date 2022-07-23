Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's Second Law states that the net force acting on an object is equal to the mass of the object multiplied by its acceleration (F = ma). This principle is crucial for determining the net force on the ball, as it relates the force to the object's mass and how its velocity changes over time. Recommended video: Guided course 06:54 06:54 Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law

Acceleration Acceleration is defined as the rate of change of velocity with respect to time. In this scenario, the velocity of the ball is given as a function of time, which means we need to differentiate this function to find the acceleration at a specific time, such as t = 1 s. Recommended video: Guided course 05:47 05:47 Intro to Acceleration