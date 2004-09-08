6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
Problem 4.42
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A 3.0-kg object has the following two forces acting on it:
→
F₁ = (16î + 12ĵ) N
→
F ₂ = ( -10î + 22ĵ) N
If the object is initially at rest, determine its velocity v→ at t = 4.0s .
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos