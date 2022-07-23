A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the x x x -axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is x ( t ) = 50.0 x(t) = 50.0 x ( t ) = 50.0 cm + ( 2.00 2.00 2.00 cm/s) t t − ( 0.0625 0.0625 0.0625 cm/s2) t 2 t^2 t 2 . At what time t t is the velocity of the turtle zero?