A car is stopped at a traffic light. It then travels along a straight road such that its distance from the light is given by x ( t ) = b t 2 − c t 3 x(t)=bt^2-ct^3 x ( t ) = b t 2 − c t 3 , where b = 2.40 b = 2.40 b = 2.40 m/s2 and c = 0.120 c = 0.120 c = 0.120 m/s3. Calculate the instantaneous velocity of the car at t = 0 t = 0 , t = 5.0 t = 5.0 s, and t = 10.0 t = 10.0 s.