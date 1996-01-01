Physics
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Work Done Through Multiple Processes
JEE Main Physics Thermodynamics #1 Work Done in a Cyclic Process
by Michel van Biezen
36 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Thermodynamics: Example of finding work done during an isobaric process
by Melvin Vaughn
45 views
Hide transcripts
Physics - Thermodynamics: (4 of 22) P-V Diagram And Work Done By a Gas
by Michel van Biezen
45 views
Hide transcripts
Calculate Work for Reversible and Irreversible Expansion/Compression
by LearnChemE
31 views
Hide transcripts
Calculating Works For Multiple Thermodynamic Processes
by Patrick Ford
45 views
Hide transcripts
Work in Thermodynamics
by Jennifer Cash
21 views
Hide transcripts
PV Diagrams, How To Calculate The Work Done By a Gas, Thermodynamics & Physics
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
43 views
Hide transcripts
Thermodynamics - Work Done By a Piston (Quasiequilibrium Processes)
by Homework Solver3000
25 views
Hide transcripts
JEE Main Physics Thermodynamics #1 Work Done in a Cyclic Process
by Michel van Biezen
36 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.