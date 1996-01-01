22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Work Done Through Multiple Processes
A gas with an initial volume of 0.2 m3 is heated at constant volume, and the pressure increases from 2×105 Pa to 5×105. Then, it compresses at constant pressure until it reaches a final volume of 0.12 m3. Draw the two processes in the PV diagram below and find the total work done by the gas.
Textbook Question
Work Done in a Cyclic Process. (a) In Fig. 19.7a, consider the closed loop 1 → 3 → 2 → 4 → 1. This is a cyclic process in which the initial and final states are the same. Find the total work done by the system in this cyclic process, and show that it is equal to the area enclosed by the loop.
