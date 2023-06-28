Astronauts in space cannot weigh themselves by standing on a bathroom scale. Instead, they determine their mass by oscillating on a large spring. Suppose an astronaut attaches one end of a large spring to her belt and the other end to a hook on the wall of the space capsule. A fellow astronaut then pulls her away from the wall and releases her. The spring's length as a function of time is shown in FIGURE P15.46.
b. What is her speed when the spring's length is 1.2 m?
Verified Solution
16m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford