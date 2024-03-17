(II) Consider two objects, A and B, both undergoing SHM, but with different frequencies, as described by the equations 𝓍ₐ = (2.0 m) sin (4.0 t) and 𝓍₆ = (5.0 m) sin (3.0 t) , where t is in seconds. After t = 0, find the next three times t at which both objects simultaneously pass through the origin.