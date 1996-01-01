24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
Problem 37a
Consider an oil droplet of mass m and charge q. We want to determine the charge on the droplet in a Millikan-type experiment. We will do this in several steps. Assume, for simplicity, that the charge is positive and that the electric field between the plates points upward. (c) A spherical object of radius r moving slowly through the air is known to experience a retarding force Fₔᵣₐ₉ = −6πηr v where η is the viscosity of the air. Use this and your answer to part b to show that a spherical droplet of density ρ falling with a terminal velocity vₜₑᵣₘ has a radius . r = √9ηvₜₑᵣₘ / 2pg
