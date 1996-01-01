In 2005 astronomers announced the discovery of a large black hole in the galaxy Markarian 766 having clumps of matter orbiting around once every 27 hours and moving at 30,000 km/s. (b) What is the mass of this black hole, assuming circular orbits? Express your answer in kilograms and as a multiple of our sun’s mass.
