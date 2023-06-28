Skip to main content
Physics
Physics
17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
The 15 g head of a bobble-head doll oscillates in SHM at a frequency of 4.0 Hz. b. The amplitude of the head's oscillations decreases to 0.5 cm in 4.0 s. What is the head's damping constant?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
