Physics17. Periodic MotionSpring Force (Hooke's Law)
Problem 15a
The 15 g head of a bobble-head doll oscillates in SHM at a frequency of 4.0 Hz. b. The amplitude of the head's oscillations decreases to 0.5 cm in 4.0 s. What is the head's damping constant?

