24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
Problem 21.72
A positive point charge Q₁ = 2.5 x 10⁻⁵ C is fixed at the origin of coordinates, and a negative point charge Q₂ = ―5.0 x 10⁻⁶ C is fixed to the 𝓍 axis at 𝓍 = +3.2 m . Find the location of the place(s) along the 𝓍 axis where the electric field due to these two charges is zero.
