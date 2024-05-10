A positive point charge Q₁ = 2.5 x 10⁻⁵ C is fixed at the origin of coordinates, and a negative point charge Q₂ = ―5.0 x 10⁻⁶ C is fixed to the 𝓍 axis at 𝓍 = +3.2 m . Find the location of the place(s) along the 𝓍 axis where the electric field due to these two charges is zero.