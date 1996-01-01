Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' LawElectric Field Lines
Problem 21b
A -4.00-nC point charge is at the origin, and a second -5.00-nC point charge is on the x-axis at x = 0.800 m. (a) Find the electric field (magnitude and direction) at each of the following points on the x-axis: (i) x = 0.200 m; (ii) x = 1.20 m; (iii) x = -0.200 m. (b) Find the net electric force that the two charges would exert on an electron placed at each point in part (a).

