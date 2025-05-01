Multiple Choice
When a projectile is launched horizontally from the edge of a cliff near Earth's surface, which of the following best describes its initial velocity and the forces acting on it immediately after launch?
38
views
Master Introduction to Projectile Motion with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
When a projectile is launched horizontally from the edge of a cliff near Earth's surface, which of the following best describes its initial velocity and the forces acting on it immediately after launch?
Which of the following quantities are constant during projectile motion?