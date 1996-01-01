25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
Problem 25r
A proton is fired from far away toward the nucleus of an iron atom. Iron is element number 26, and the diameter of the nucleus is 9.0 fm. What initial speed does the proton need to just reach the surface of the nucleus? Assume the nucleus remains at rest.
