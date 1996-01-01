25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
Two 10-cm-diameter electrodes 0.50 cm apart form a parallel-plate capacitor. The electrodes are attached by metal wires to the terminals of a 15 V battery. After a long time, the capacitor is disconnected from the battery but is not discharged. What are the charge on each electrode, the electric field strength inside the capacitor, and the potential difference between the electrodes c. After the original electrodes (not the modified electrodes of part b) are expanded until they are 20 cm in diameter?
