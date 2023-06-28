Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
9:39 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook Question
A hollow aluminum sphere with outer diameter 10.0 cm has a mass of 690 g. What is the sphere's inner diameter?
Verified Solution
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
9:52m
Watch next
Master
Intro to Density
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
08:56
Density Practice Problems
Tyler DeWitt
297
1
03:36
How To Calculate Density - With Examples
cleanairfilms
275
05:43
What is density?
The Science Classroom
87
09:52
Intro to Density
Patrick Ford
871
14
5
04:28
What is Density? - Density Explained
The Engineering Mindset
158
18:35
Density Practice Problems
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
223
06:04
Density
Bozeman Science
181
02:30
What is Density? | Gravitation | Physics | Don't Memorise
Don't Memorise
68
5:01
Density Values & Specific Gravity
Patrick Ford
263
1
1
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.