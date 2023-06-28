Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
4. 2D Kinematics
Acceleration in 2D
Next problem
3:47 minutes
Problem 4a
Textbook Question
(a) Complete the motion diagram by adding acceleration vectors.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
8:17m
Watch next
Master
Acceleration in 2D
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
08:18
Acceleration in 2-D
The Science Classroom
92
01:54
2D Acceleration
Jennifer Cash
93
08:17
Acceleration in 2D
Patrick Ford
857
11
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.