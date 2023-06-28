Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics4. 2D KinematicsAcceleration in 2D
3:47 minutes
Problem 4a
Textbook Question

(a) Complete the motion diagram by adding acceleration vectors.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
8:17m

Watch next

Master Acceleration in 2D with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
08:18
Acceleration in 2-D
The Science Classroom
92
01:54
2D Acceleration
Jennifer Cash
93
08:17
Acceleration in 2D
Patrick Ford
857
11
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.