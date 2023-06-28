A 100 cm³ box contains helium at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 100℃. It is placed in thermal contact with a 200 cm³ box containing argon at a pressure of 4.0 atm and a temperature of 400℃.
b. What is the final thermal energy of each gas?
Verified Solution
16m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Internal Energy of Ideal Monoatomic Gases with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford