Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal GasesInternal Energy of Gases
4:14 minutes
Problem 20c
Textbook Question

The vibrational modes of molecular nitrogen are 'frozen out' at room temperature but become active at temperatures above ≈1500 K. The temperature in the combustion chamber of a jet engine can reach 2000 K, so an engineering analysis of combustion requires knowing the thermal properties of materials at these temperatures. What is the expected specific heat ratio γ for nitrogen at 2000 K?

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
6:12m

Watch next

Master Internal Energy of Ideal Monoatomic Gases with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
04:10
Derivation of Internal Energy Formula for Ideal Monatomic Gas
xmtutor
407
03:35
internal energy
Alice Deckert
75
05:58
Calculation of the change in internal energy of a gas.
Benjamin Hurt
156
06:12
Internal Energy of Ideal Monoatomic Gases
Patrick Ford
523
3
06:54
7 18 What is the internal energy of an ideal gas?
Ark Physics
223
05:41
Kinetic Theory of Gases and Internal Energy
mrwaynesclass
174
02:43
Internal Energy of Gas - Thermodynamic Systems
tick Links
122
10:04
Internal energy of gases | Mechanical Engineering Thermodynamics
Adriaan Van Niekerk
136
04:54
Total Internal Energy
Patrick Ford
331
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.