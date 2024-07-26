In Problems 76, 77, 78, and 79 you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to

b. Finish the solution of the problem, including a pictorial representation.

1/2(0.30 kg)(0 m/s)² + 1/2(3.0 N/m)(Δx2)²

= 1/2(0.30 kg)(v1x)² + 1/2(3.0 N/m)(0 m)²